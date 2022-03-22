Tom Frandsen

In Loving Memory ~
One year has passed since you left us so suddenly on March 26, 2021.
You were one of God’s greatest gifts to all who had the pleasure of knowing you.
We miss seeing you at all our family functions and of course at “the hockey rink”.
You will forever be in our hearts!
Lots of Love from your family.Obituary

