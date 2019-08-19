Most crossings no longer require routine soundings of train horns in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: Bigger issues in Maple Ridge than train horns

Loves to hear the sound, part of our history

Editor, The News:

Re: Why are train horns still blaring? Letters, Aug. 9, The News.

I am fed up with people complaining about the train horns. Get a grip!

All the complaining from residents resulted in the city putting forward the whistle-cessation program, working with the train operators to phase in horn cessation while in Maple Ridge.

That happened in a fairly short time frame, if I recall correctly.

Hmmm … why can’t the city act as quickly on its crime/housing/homelessness issues? Is it because people who own/rent homes are voters? I digress.

These railway lines were built on the north shore of the Fraser River from 1882 to 1885. Canadian Pacific was a crucial element in connecting communities along the Fraser and also in moving people and freight.

So, the trains were here almost from the beginning of development in our area.

If the naysayers are so against the train noise, then why live in a home within close proximity? You chose your home’s location, knowing there the train tracks were in your area. Or was that a surprise?

I live in the Alouette elementary area.

I hear the trains from where I live. They are part of the environment here. I was born here in B.C. and trains are a part of our history, geography and everyday lives. Personally, I love the trains.

Part of why I enjoy going to the Billy Miner Pub is to sit outside and watch them go by. And yes, I saw three yesterday and they all blasted their horns. Loved it!

There are bigger issues facing Maple Ridge than train horns.

Allison Welters

Maple Ridge

