Letter: Implement a parking permit system

Editor, The News:

I would like to suggest that Maple Ridge implement a street-parking permit.

This is a device used in many cities in North America to supplement operating funds and create safer access for emergency vehicles when neighbourhoods have become plugged with street parking.

In my neighbourhood for instance, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., it’s hard for even one car to navigate the street, let alone should a fire truck need access.

I know it is human nature to avoid the need to purchase the ability to legally park on the street. But requiring that could result in people parking in their garages or on their driveways in order to negate the purchase of an on-street parking permit.

Those who want to park between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. could either pay $100 per year, or in violation, would receive a ticket for $100 for each infraction.

I only suggest this because I feel it has become more dangerous as most of our neighbourhoods contain many secondary suites which overwhelm the planned parking allotment when the subdivision was first planned.

Many homeowners don’t use their garage for parking, many use them for storage or a place to put their junk.

Many homeowners with lane access to driveways don’t use their driveways and park in the front of their homes instead, adding to the ongoing problem.

These people would be more apt to use their driveways if they were presented with the idea that they would need to purchase a permit to legally park on the street.

These methods are currently in use in White Rock and Vancouver.

This bylaw could generate an adequate amount of funds that would fund the hiring of new personnel required to staff this bylaw enforcement, and with a considerable amount to go into the city’s operation budget.

I would like to amplify the fact that we are reaching a dangerous situation that could affect the ability of fire trucks and ambulances from reaching a house fire, a heart attack victim or a child needing medical attention.

Please give this serious consideration and please see the need for this suggestion and how it can be instituted at no cost to the city.

In fact, the city will not only make money on this bylaw but will also have the ability to hire more personnel to enforce these new bylaws.

Kevin Buell

Maple Ridge

CC: Mayor Michael Morden and council