Letter: It’s good to ask questions about climate change

Editor, The News:

I find Cam Gould’s letter (“Questions about global warming,” The News, Oct. 30 issue) to be troubling, although I am glad it was published. His sentiments demonstrate a common lack of knowledge and clear thinking on this important topic, and it presents a teaching moment. Rather than address the greater concern of the genesis and persistence of this toxic mindset, Mr. Gould, I would like to instead address each of your points individually.

The current high levels of CO2 are causing the unprecedented increase in warming and this is a climate catastrophe – full stop. This is the global consensus from national and international scientific bodies.

China is indeed a massive greenhouse gas emitter. So what? We shouldn’t bother trying to make a better world and lead by example in doing so?

The Medieval Warming Period was not a global event and temperatures are higher today than they were at that time. The subsequent cooling was more harmful, but it doesn’t follow to conclude that the warming happening around the world today can’t be harmful, because it demonstrably is.

Yes, politicians still travel by plane. It’s fast and allows them to do their jobs more efficiently, saving tax dollars. It doesn’t make them hypocrites – we have to work within and gradually transition away from, the current systems.

Here are just a few websites on the topic.

climate.nasa.gov

www.realclimate.org

www.climateatlas.ca

You can also check out your local library.

Greta Thunberg or others like her are acting out of genuine and selfless concern for the environment with bravery to stand for their convictions and do what they think is right.

To be fair, asking questions is as good a start as any. I am sure you will find the information you are looking for.

Matthew Tinney

Maple Ridge