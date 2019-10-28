Letter: Make eco contributions tax deductible

Editor, The News:

In the MacDuff’s Call article, “Individuals must make real green changes, Oct. 25, The News), Cheryl Ashlie mentions how one company offered to contribute a sum of money to each employee who decides to purchase an electric vehicle.

Good idea, very progressive.

I think, however, that idea would go over much better if people would also talk to their MPs to lobby Parliament to make that contribution from the employer non-taxable.

There really is not much point in making a contribution to an employee for that purpose if it is going to be treated as taxable income and possibly boost me into a higher income bracket.

Julie Bennett

Pitt Meadows