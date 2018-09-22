LETTER: Memorialize Pete by continuing to show compassion

Editor, THE NEWS:

Pete, as we knew him, was one of the first friends I made five years ago when I moved out to Maple Ridge. Overgrown hair and well-lived-in clothing could not hide the extraordinary kindness this man had inside of him. And that he so freely shared with his community.

Reading comments below a local news story about his passing filled my heart with joy and my mind with questions:

Pete likely had no idea that as parents shared coffee with him they taught their children about compassion, “not judging a book by it’s cover,” and humanity.

And he would probably become bashful and simply chuckle if he knew that, in the hours following his passing, nearly 200 people would post their stories about pom-pop cigars and 7-11 coffee or even the occassional beer!

Could he ever have imagined that his news story would be shared over 2,000 times in less than 24 hours?!

He never would have presumed that years later a woman would recount a story about a time in her life when Pete served as her guardian during her time on the streets, and expected nothing in return.

Did he know that we all, including those who live in expensive houses and others who face life on the streets, share a common ground with Pete – respect?

Could unassuming, gentle Pete have ever fathomed this outpouring of love and sadness?

I would like to think that he knew how much we loved him and that our kindness and generousity made a tough life a little easier. And warmer.

A wise man once said, “The things you do for yourself are gone once you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.”

The expression “Hey Pete” will forever echo in the hearts of those whose lives were brightened by his smile.

May we memorialize Pete by continuing to show compassion to our neighbours, by sharing random acts of kindness every day, by still teaching our children “not to judge a book by it’s cover” through our own demonstrations of love… and by telling the story of a legend named Pete and the many ways he helped us all to become better people.

Fare thee well, Pete. May you rest in peace.

Marissa Stalman

Maple Ridge