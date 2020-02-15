Letter: Other cities have declared climate emergencies

Maple Ridge should do what’s right for our planet

Dear Editor,

I attended the Maple Ridge council meeting on Tuesday in regards to the declaring a climate emergency motion put forward by Coun. Kiersten Duncan.

As usual, the right-wing, business-oriented mayor and council voted down this motion using excuses such, as we don’t make proclamations in the City of Maple Ridge. A lame excuse in my opinion.

Other municipalities have declared their commitment to the environment by adopting this emergency resolution on the state of our planet.

These other cities are affirming what is critical in addressing the deteriorating condition of the planet and environment.

Our mayor and council hide behind semantics and other lame excuses to avoid doing what is right for our planet. Shame!

Thanks to Coun. Duncan for having the courage to bring this motion forward.

John E. McKenzie

Maple Ridge

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Time to honour how Teesha helped Maple Ridge kids

Just Posted

Marching for those who’ve disappeared

Fifth annual event in Memorial Peace Park

Letter: Other cities have declared climate emergencies

Maple Ridge should do what’s right for our planet

Elementary students are hoping the city will recognize Real Acts of Caring week

Pitt Meadows students participate in Real Acts of Caring week

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack

One boy and two girls had to be rescued after going down a steep embankment at a party in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Eighth straight win for Vancouver Giants

Victory on home ice in Langley moves team within four points of second place

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Friday marked the 28th annual commemorative march

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Most Read