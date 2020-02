Dear Editor,

In regard to the three major projects in B.C., the Coastal Gas Link pipeline, the Trans Mountain expansion project, and the Site C dam project, the most important statement in this article, and the only one that really matters, is the statement, “Despite the protests, delays and court challenges, work is proceeding on all three of these projects.”

The rest is a political side show, of sound and fury, signifying nothing. It will soon pass.

Fred Perry, Maple Ridge

