Letter: Seal cull would be bad for our image

Editor, The News:

I read the article about First Nations proposing a seal cull on the Fraser and Pitt Rivers. (River seal hunt proposed, The News, Aug. 23 issue).

Salmon are a food source for orcas, too. Are they wanting a cull of the few of them (too)? Those pesky eagles take too many, so let’s cull them, too.

I can’t put my initial reaction to that article in a family-friendly community paper.

What difference is there in shooting a grown seal or killing its offspring?

None.

As humans, we can adjust to what we consume.

This idea is … damaging to our international image.

Robert T. Rock

Mission