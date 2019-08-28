Letter: Seal cull would be bad for our image

Editor, The News:
I read the article about First Nations proposing a seal cull on the Fraser and Pitt Rivers. (River seal hunt proposed, The News, Aug. 23 issue).
Salmon are a food source for orcas, too. Are they wanting a cull of the few of them (too)? Those pesky eagles take too many, so let’s cull them, too.
I can’t put my initial reaction to that article in a family-friendly community paper.
What difference is there in shooting a grown seal or killing its offspring?
None.
As humans, we can adjust to what we consume.
This idea is … damaging to our international image.
Robert T. Rock
Mission