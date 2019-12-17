Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses plenary of U.N. climate conference during a meeting with leading climate scientists at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 1.(AP Photo – Paul White)

Letter: Show leadership on climate change

‘Canada is heavy emitter per capita.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Nothing we do in Canada will affect climate change.

While I’m not a climate scientist, I understand the science and data behind what those scientists are telling us.

Ron Hunter claims that the vast majority of climate forecasts from the past 20 years have not materialized.

READ ALSO: Nothing we do in Canada will affect climate change.

Not true.

Eighteen of the 19 hottest years on record have occurred since 2000. Higher temperatures have caused more evaporation and soils have dried out more quickly.

Increased amounts of water in the atmosphere have meant more rain and snow overall, causing flooding, soil erosion, drought, water scarcity, lower crop yields and wildfires.

Global mean sea level has risen and cities such as Jakarta are literally sinking.

The melting of glaciers and permafrost in the arctic is damaging ecosystems and causing the release of trapped carbon and methane.

Mr. Hunter feels that the highly effective price on carbon is “mere virtue signaling, where, in fact, research shows that carbon pricing effectively reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

He claims further that the largest polluters are doing nothing to curb emissions.

Not true: India has become a global leader in renewable energy, has strong energy efficiency policies, and has replaced over 700 million street and household lights with energy-saving and long-lasting LEDs.

China is the world’s largest developer of renewable energy and is taking the lead on environmental and climate reform and has pledged more than $1 trillion dollars in air, water and soil cleanup plans, shuttered coal mines, established a nationwide carbon trading system, spent hundreds of billions of dollars in renewable energy, and promoted the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles.

He states that Canada can do nothing to affect climate change. Many others would disagree and applying this logic to other situations reveals just how faulty it is.

Canada accounted for less than two per cent of the Allied war effort in the Second World War, but our leadership certainly made a difference.

We are a small country in terms of our population and absolute emissions, but we are heavy emitters per capita and that actually gives us more of a responsibility to innovate and create technology that allows us to deal with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Showing leadership matters.

Loraine Anchor

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: Canada has no control over other country’s emissions

Just Posted

Letter: Show leadership on climate change

‘Canada is heavy emitter per capita.’

Pets: Good grief, cats and Christmas

‘No one needs a sick pet over the holidays.’

CP Holiday Train spreads music magic to Maple Ridge

Thousands flock to Port Haney Wharf for annual event

BC Corrections told to reconsider transgender inmate transfer

Moved out of Maple Ridge woman’s prison after incident

Apartments cost more the higher the floor: Maple Ridge realtor

Natural light, views and security often come with being higher up in a building.

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

B.C. woman at centre of transgender waxing case charged with weapon possession

Jessica Yaniv allegedly had two stun guns at her Langley home

Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says

Cranbrook Friends of Animals claims buck suffocated after “collapsing improperly assembled trap on himself”

Victoria nurse urges compassion after being confronted while saving overdose victim

RN has saved three people’s lives in eight months

New allegations from across Canada in case of former cop/coach charged with sex crimes

Police have received 27 calls thus far from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and the United States

Climate change chosen as Canadian Press News Story of the Year for 2019

‘2019 was like the year of climate awakening for Canada,’ says Catherine Abreu, the head of Climate Action Network Canada

Most Read