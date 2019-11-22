Letter: The true cost of using natural gas

How many have actually scrutinized their bill?

Editor, The News:

For some time now, I have been meaning to submit a public analysis of my Fortis BC natural gas bill.

I wonder how many gas consumers have actually read their gas bill and scrutinized it?

For those who have not done so, let me enlighten you.

First, I like to see the actual cost of the gas I consume. In September 2019, I consumed $5.73 worth of product.

However, my total gas bill was $47.19 ? Why would that be?

Well, there is another $7.35 for carbon tax, of which we see nothing done to reduce the carbon in our atmosphere.

Then we have a basic charge of $10.21, for what I do not know.

Then another charge for delivery at $16.09.

This is interesting as there is another similar charge of storage and transport in the amount of $5.41.

Excuse me, but I am pretty sure transport and delivery are the same things.

Then we have a clean energy levy in the amount of $0.15 ( I thought we were supposed to opt for clean energy rather than wood or coal). Silly me. Must be punished for using clean energy.

Last but never least is the all-hated GST in the amount of $2.24.

So there you have it, Maple Ridge.

How it is, we use the cleanest energy reasonably expected of us and from $5.73, for the cost, we pay a monthly charge of $47.18.

One last statement on this great government moneymaker: when I signed my original contract for natural gas to be installed in my home in April 1980, my written contract had none of these amendments.

When the gas company added them to my bill, it afforded me no opportunity to agree in writing to accept these charges.

Mike Boileau

Maple Ridge