Letter: Time change has outlived its usefulness

More negative effects on people and communities then positive ones

Editor, The News:

I’d just like to back up Darlene Mercer’s letter (Pick most natural time, stick with it, Aug. 14, The News) and also add too it.

There was a time when daylight savings time was necessary and we had good reason for it. However, times have changed and I agree that it’s not really needed anymore.

It now has more negative effects on people and communities then positive ones.

However, if the government will make it a statutory holiday after the time change, I could be pursuaded to think differently.

Erin Trent