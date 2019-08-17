Letter: Time change has outlived its usefulness

Editor, The News:
I’d just like to back up Darlene Mercer’s letter (Pick most natural time, stick with it, Aug. 14, The News) and also add too it.
There was a time when daylight savings time was necessary and we had good reason for it. However, times have changed and I agree that it’s not really needed anymore.
It now has more negative effects on people and communities then positive ones.
However, if the government will make it a statutory holiday after the time change, I could be pursuaded to think differently.
Erin Trent