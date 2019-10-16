Letter: Time to resume work on election reform?

Editor, The News:

Now that the federal election is imminent, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is saying that he doesn’t want to work with other parties. He’s making it clear that he’s only interested in a majority Liberal government.

The irony of this should not be lost on us.

During the 2015 election, Trudeau repeated over and over that if he was elected prime minister, there never again would be another federal election under the first-past-the-post system. This is a system that regularly allows parties to form a majority with under 40 per cent of the vote.

The hard work of the committee on electoral reform went nowhere because the Liberal members, who were in the majority, gave up on working constructively with the Conservatives, the NDP and the Greens.

I assume that once the Liberals had their majority, their motivation to make the electoral system more fair and democratic, disappeared. After all, the old system had worked very much to their benefit.

If we do elect a minority government, let’s hope that our newly elected representatives can figure out a way to work together on our behalf. Maybe they could even get back to work on electoral reform?

Elizabeth J. Rosenau

Maple Ridge