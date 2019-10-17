Letter: Try to live a low-carbon lifestyle

Editor, The News:

Yes, letter writer John McKenzie is correct (“Money a persuader in federal vote,” The News, Oct. 11) but on both sides of political leanings. Two climate change activists come to mind, both rich and powerful in their respective fields.

Former U.S. vice-president Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, both live in mansions. Al Gore’s mansion in Tennessee uses more electricity in a year than the average family uses in 21 years.

They say it’s OK because they buy carbon offsets. Both travel around the world constantly, sail in yachts, ferried in limos etc. They have the millions to keep up the lifestyle they have become accustomed to while the average person is expected to suck it up.

If they believed the horrors of climate change they would buy the carbon offsets, stay home and drain the pool.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge