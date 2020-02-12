Sign vandalized in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS – files)

LETTER: Vandalism on Maple Ridge sign is an attack on free speech

Shocking someone would be so offended by such a loving and life-affirming message

Dear Editor,

The recent vandalism of the billboard, of a loving mother and child, on Dewdney near 200th, is a nothing less than an underhanded and cowardly attack on freedom of speech.

The billboard pictures a mother holding her child, with the words “You will never regret loving this much.” This gently underscores the value of all human life, and proposes that we should love both mother and child. It’s shocking that someone would be so offended by such a loving and life-affirming message. But perhaps the vandal or vandals think as little of the value of free speech as they do of the value of the right to life.

Every life is worth saving and cherishing…..and our freedom of speech is for defending innocent human life, not for destruction.

Elizabeth Loch

Maple Ridge

