Letter: Wake up world, scientists not wrong

Momentous change started by small groups

Editor, The News:

Margaret Mead once wrote, “Never doubt that a small group ( or even one person ) of committed citizens can change the world, indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”

Mohandas karamchand Ghandi, who Winston Churchill called “a half-naked fakir,” gained independence for India by starting a salt march.

Seven decades later, another individual whom some might describe as “a half-witted little girl,” is doing something which should have been done in 1989 when NASA found out our climate was changing because of carbon emissions. Wake up world!

I highly doubt 90 per cent of scientists are wrong on this one.

Rich Brophy

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: It’s good to ask questions about climate change

Just Posted

UNTRENDING: Taking a rest from tech fatigue

Give yourself permission to unplug recommends a Maple Ridge News columnist

Letter: Wake up world, scientists not wrong

Momentous change started by small groups

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge students plant medal poppies at legion ahead of Remembrance Day

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s School were invited to the legion on Monday

Maple Ridge group appeals to save river

Announces major initiative this Wednesday

Fire calls in Maple Ridge on Friday, Saturday

One blaze in room at temporary modular housing on Royal Crescent

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

Accused Abbotsford school killer due back in court next month after psych assessment

Crown has called their last witness in trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

Driver had their car impounded and received a fine

Don’t go viral: Lower Mainland health officials urge public to get flu shot

Vaccines are free for young kid, the elderly and those in contact with at-risk populations

Most Read