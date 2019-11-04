Letter: Wake up world, scientists not wrong

Editor, The News:

Margaret Mead once wrote, “Never doubt that a small group ( or even one person ) of committed citizens can change the world, indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”

Mohandas karamchand Ghandi, who Winston Churchill called “a half-naked fakir,” gained independence for India by starting a salt march.

Seven decades later, another individual whom some might describe as “a half-witted little girl,” is doing something which should have been done in 1989 when NASA found out our climate was changing because of carbon emissions. Wake up world!

I highly doubt 90 per cent of scientists are wrong on this one.

Rich Brophy

Maple Ridge