Letter: Year-round daylight saving will be tougher for some

Editor, The News:

Daylight saving time year around?

If it comes to fruition, school children, in the months of November, December and January, will be walking to school in the dark.

Some parents need to drop off their children around 7:30 a.m. Students will be in the dark on the playgrounds. If there is a gym class outside at 8:30 a.m. it will be in the dark. Is this a wise decision ?

Construction workers who start at 7 a.m. will be working in the dark for more than two hours. Not sure if B.C has thought through the ramifications of this decision. Where do we need the daylight? At the beginning of the day or the end of the day?

Just a thought.

Christa Hauzer

Maple Ridge