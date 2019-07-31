Letters: Been talking about housing a long time

Editor, The News:

Having read the article, “Senior without home at end of month,” July 26 issue, The News, I had to comment.

About a decade ago, I was a volunteer on the social planning committee for our City of Maple Ridge. We continually raised the issue of affordable housing for both seniors and youth in our community. We produced the “Action” Housing Plan for mayor and council. What happened to it?

We always stressed that it was a critical situation!

At the time, the BC Liberals ignored our pleas for action; and now so many seniors are suffering, They just don’t care for the poor or seniors in need. All they care about are their rich corporate friends and their interests. Shame.

Do something this coming federal election and toss these politicians out. Vote for ones who actually care about the poor and needy in our communities.

John E. McKenzie

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: The city’s Housing Action Plan has been in place since 2015.