Letters: Been talking about housing a long time

Was stressed as critical in Maple Ridge

Editor, The News:

Having read the article, “Senior without home at end of month,” July 26 issue, The News, I had to comment.

About a decade ago, I was a volunteer on the social planning committee for our City of Maple Ridge. We continually raised the issue of affordable housing for both seniors and youth in our community. We produced the “Action” Housing Plan for mayor and council. What happened to it?

We always stressed that it was a critical situation!

At the time, the BC Liberals ignored our pleas for action; and now so many seniors are suffering, They just don’t care for the poor or seniors in need. All they care about are their rich corporate friends and their interests. Shame.

Do something this coming federal election and toss these politicians out. Vote for ones who actually care about the poor and needy in our communities.

John E. McKenzie

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: The city’s Housing Action Plan has been in place since 2015.

Just Posted

SD42 says that issue with students asssessment marks has been resolved

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District received 25 calls about issue

Letters: Been talking about housing a long time

Was stressed as critical in Maple Ridge

New seniors resource guide for Maple Ridge

Deadline is Aug. 9

Reggae band with roots in Ridge

Maple Ridge Reggae Jam will be playing the Caribbean Festival that runs Aug. 3 and 4

Pride 07 take home provincial title

The U12A Girls tournament ran July 19 - 21 in Surrey

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Police cars collide while responding to report of robbery in Surrey

RCMP asking for witnesses to Tuesday night incident in 6800-block of 148 Street

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

Most Read