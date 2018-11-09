5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says it could be possible to build SkyTrain to Langley for a lower cost than initially thought, but not $1.9 billion as Surrey’s new mayor has promised. See more >

2. Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in B.C.

After 13 challenging years in Chilliwack battling to stay in Canada, Nick Cooper may have finally lost the fight to prove to the government he is a changed man. See more >

3. Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

Sarah Dhillon, 50, identified in an online obituary, died on the scene of the crash just after midnight on Sunday. See more >

4. Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

The man who abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, B.C, home in 2011 is now living in Vancouver, police said in a public warning Thursday. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

During this Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, she introduces us to a socially conscious brand, which means the company is doing something to help others. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: Arrest made in Maple Ridge purse-snatching incidents

Suspect is between 16 and 20 years old and riding a dark-coloured bike.

Letter: ‘Not the homeless people who are failing’

Let us get back to the basics of human dignity.

The flyby salute on a day of Remembrance

For the first time the Fraser Blues will fly over the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Titan chosen to play in Border Bowl game

Curtis Farnworth also named a high school all-star

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first-come, first-serve camping

BC Parks backs off 100 per cent reservable sites after public outcry

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

Historic B.C. building gets facelift with help from Sabrina series

Langley’s 108-year-old Coghlan Substation is seeing use in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

Man dead after early morning shooting in Lower Mainland

Victim, who was not known to police, was pronounced dead at scene in Surrey

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

