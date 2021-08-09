Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design in Oak Bay models summer fashions for Tweed magazine. Lia Crowe photography

Fashion Colour Pop

The brightest of summer clothing

  • Aug. 9, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Styling by Jen Clark

Photos by Lia Crowe

Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design on Oak Bay Avenue brings us the bright and bursting colours of summer! Both in fashion and home decor, pops of orange, pink and blue brighten the look of any day.

Seersucker shirt by Matinique ($109) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men. Wall mural painted using Farrow & Ball colours from Bespoke Design.

Long-sleeved “desert sun” shirt by Matinique ($139) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men; sneakers model’s own from Turnabout Luxury Resale. Cushions from Bespoke Design.

Pink linen shirt by J.CREW ($35) and pinstripe suit by Tallia ($125), both from House of Savoy.

Fashion

Previous story
Great Escapes with Travel-Inspired Recipes

Just Posted

Holyrood Manor, operated by Rivera Inc., first had three COVID-positive cases when the outbreak was declared. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Nine people at Maple Ridge long-term care home test COVID positive

The dog-leash park expansion plan will involve minimal disruption to the existing park, according to the city. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City to expand Maple Ridge Park’s off-leash dog area by 1,690 square metres

Albion FC had over 70 players registered for the event. (Albion FC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge soccer club raises $2,000 for Lytton fire victims

Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Chilliwack. (MLJ/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer finishes second in junior tournament