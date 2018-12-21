Fashion Fridays: Kim’s ‘Top 5’ favourite things

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

It is time for Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she is sharing her ‘Top 5’ favourite things this December.

From several trendy frames to her favourite beach holiday glasses, a velour tracksuit and a silk robe.

“I hope you’ll really enjoy these favourite finds,” she says. “It is really fun to share them with you guys.”

Watch the video below to check outf Appelt’s favourite things.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11 to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week: Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

