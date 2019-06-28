Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about making sure you have the best summer shoes for this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet has been away in Europe for the past few weeks and during her travels she has picked up some of the hottest trends that have yet to make their way to Canada.

So, Kim now is bringing them to you.

To start, in this episode she has picked seven essential shoes that are a must have for this summer.

Applet says the white platform sneaker is the number one shoe that is trending in Europe, which is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

Check out the other styles Kim has uncovered for you to try on this season.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Most Read