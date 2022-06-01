Life.Style.Etc.

Classic and timeless: Jackson’s version of good style is immediately apparent as I lay eyes on him at Sprout Coffee in Kelowna. Originally from Scotland, Jackson trained as an electrician, and from a young age enjoyed car projects and motorsport.

“The electrical industry led me to gain a qualification in Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment and the ability to pursue a career where I could be around cars and technology, which are two of my biggest passions,” Jackson says.

“When I moved to Canada in 2018, I saw there was an opportunity to use my skills and experience to assist both car dealerships and prospective EV buyers. I could see the Okanagan was on the verge of an electric vehicle revolution, and I was able to establish Limitless EV as the go-to company for all things EV-charging related.”

Jackson gets fired up when he sees people’s reactions to switching to an EV vehicle.

“I am exceptionally lucky to be one of the people in life who genuinely enjoys their work. I love the wide variety of people I meet on a daily basis and the pleasure and excitement they get from seeing my vision come to life for their EV charging solution—when everything just ‘works’ and the transition to electric is seamless.”

What innate quality has led to Jackson’s success?

“Hard work and loyalty. Always look after the ones who look after you.”

And what’s the best life lesson he’s recently learned?

“That’s an easy one: life is short, so enjoy every minute and live it to the fullest. As cliché as it sounds, having watched my father’s battle with cancer and ultimately his untimely death, health is wealth. If you don’t have your health, you have nothing. Use your time to make those around you happy. Don’t get so wrapped up in making money that you forget to have a life and enjoy the now. Too many people miss out on the best things in life because they are so focused on achieving wealth or a title. F—k that, enjoy life and make memories!”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Depends on the setting/occasion. I spend time on construction sites, as well as in board rooms/offices, so I have to adapt my outfit to suit. I find a crisp white shirt is great for all occasions, and is one of the most versatile weapons in my fashion arsenal.

Current go-to clothing item: Polo Ralph Lauren Performance Tracksuit in navy. When working from home, this is my go-to, as it’s great for the house and provides maximum comfort.

Currently coveting: Authentic WW2 B-3 sheepskin pilot’s jacket.

Favourite pair of shoes: Adidas Samba Super, Classic European Edition. I have a new pair that I wear and I still have my Dad’s old pair that he wore while mowing the lawn. I now wear those ones when mowing my lawn! I guess they have a certain sentimental value and remind me of home.

Best new purchase: Navy slim-fit, three-piece suit from Tip Top Tailors. It’s a great everyday work suit.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Sneakers.

Favourite work tool: 2022 MacBook Air.

Sunglasses: Tom Ford Morgan 57mm Gradient Rectangle Sunglasses.

Scent: Chanel Bleu.

Necessary indulgence: Regular haircuts/trips to the barber.

Favourite skincare product: Clarins Men Super Moisture Balm.

Favourite hair product: Kulture Dry Matte Clay from KRSPY Barber Kelowna.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: David Beckham.

Favourite artist: Banksy.

Favourite suit shop: Walker Slater Menswear and Tweed, Edinburgh.

Era of time that inspires your style: 1930s.

TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Peaky Blinders.

Favourite local restaurant: The Modest Butcher, Mt. Boucherie Winery, West Kelowna.

Favourite alcoholic beverage: Isle of Harris Gin from Scotland.

Favourite cocktail or wine: French 75 Cocktail: gin, lemon and champagne.

Album on current rotation: U2: The Joshua Tree and The Rolling Stones: Let It Bleed.

Favourite city to visit: Vancouver.

Favourite hotel: The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Edinburgh, Scotland.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessElectric vehicles