Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

  • Dec. 14, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

Kind, supportive and light-hearted are a few ways you could describe Kari McLay, as they are apparent on first meeting her. But, deeper than that, Kari is a socially conscious entrepreneur, who strives to make good use of her time on this earth by making a positive difference in people’s lives, both personally and with her business.

Kari’s background includes a master’s degree in psychiatric social work and parenting education, and she is now a businesswoman with a passion for managing a creative, inclusive and philanthropic business.

“I love a creative project that gives others the opportunity to participate for a greater cause. I love supporting and nurturing others and making a difference along the way. I appreciate art, music, literature, dance, theatre and good food. Above all, I appreciate life and the opportunity to spread goodwill wherever I can,” says Kari.

Asked what the best life lesson she’s recently learned is, Kari says, “I have learned to not take my health for granted. Now in my 60s, I am more aware than ever that life is not a dress rehearsal and we are not here forever. I learned something very important in my first year at McGill University: visiting professor and former BC NDP premier Dave Barrett shared with my class that we are dead much longer than we are alive. We need to make the most of every day, and at the end we should have few or no regrets. Live life now and squeeze in as much as possible.”

Kari describes her personal style as a combination of classic with a little bit of whimsy. “I love British fashion. Classic with a cheeky, romantic twist. I believe laughter is healing and infectious. I love to laugh and have fun, but never at the expense of someone else.”

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: Eliza Faulkner gold floral brocade dress (photo on cover of Tweed).

Currently coveting: Black linen Eliza Faulkner jumpsuit.

Favourite shoes: Eileen Fisher suede slingbacks.

Favourite handbag: Brave cross-body bag.

Favourite jewelry piece: Indigenous silver cuff by Norman Seaweed.

Necessary indulgences for beauty: Beautycounter citrus grapefruit body lotion.

Style Inspiration & Life

Style icon: Eileen Fisher.

Favourite artist: Irma Soltonovich.

Piece of art: Gabriel’s Dream by Phyllis Serota.

Favourite fashion designer: Eliza Faulkner.

Favourite musician: Beth Hart.

Era of time that inspires your style: 1950s–60s.

Favourite album: Sweet Baby James by James Taylor.

Favourite flower: Peony.

Favourite city: Montreal.

One thing that lifts my spirits: French pastry with cappuccino.

Reading Material

Coffee table book: The Life Eclectic: Highly Unique Interior Designs from Around the World by Alexander Breeze.

Last great read: Wicked Ninnish by Michael Scott Curnes.

Currently reading: The Finkler Question by Howard Jacobson.

Favourite book of all time: A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion and Style

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Secrets and lives with Hayley Picard

Just Posted

As the snow has all but washed away – at least at lower elevations around town – Maple Ridge twins Conrad and Paige Guthries reflect on an enjoyable snow day they spent at Rolley Lake with their new friend, Snowman Brent. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Twins spend snow day in park with Brent

Members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team were stationed all throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of the Firefighters for Families fundraising campaign. (Special to The News)
Firefighters for Families campaign sees good turnout, according to Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue

Lynda Lawrence, Debbie MacRae, Karen Gallello, Julie Friesen, Claire Viktoa, and Ineka Bockhorst, with Meadow Ridge Rotary Club helped to pack 300 gift bags for the Community Services Seniors’ Christmas Luncheon. (Community Services Facebook/Special to The News)
300 Christmas gift bags packed for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows seniors in need

A vehicle struck a pedestrian at Ford Detour Road and McTavish Road on the evening of Dec. 9. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: 53-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run on rural Pitt Meadows road

Pop-up banner image