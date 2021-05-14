Natalie Bahirova’s Life, Style Etc.

Natalie Bahirova. Photo by Lia Crowe

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

Classic, elegant and feminine is how Natalie, owner of the women’s wear boutique Bagheera, describes her personal style.

Originally from the Ukraine, Natalie has a law degree from the the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. However, she began working in retail boutiques when she moved to Victoria.

“I immediately fell in love with fashion and retail,” she says. “Law school taught me resiliency, determination and passion, and I use that every day as a business owner and even more so now.”

Asked what fires her up the most about her work, Natalie says, “Making women happy. I strive to be up to date with the best styles, and it is amazing to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to women in Victoria.”

And what does Natalie love most about living and working here?

“Victoria has such an amazing business and entrepreneurial spirit—everyone supports each other so much. In terms of living, I love all of our plentiful restaurants, our access to the ocean and the ability to be in nature.”

Considering the many years she’s worked as a business owner in Victoria, I ask what quality has led to her continued success.

She says: “Visualization and persistence have led me to many successes and goals.”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Jeans, dressy top and blazer.

All-time favourite piece: Circolo blue dress jacket.

Favourite pair of shoes: D.A.T.E. sneakers.

Favourite day bag: Luis Vuitton Neverfull GMani lorak

.

Favourite work tool: My MacBook Air.

Favourite jewellery piece: Tiffany blue heart bracelet.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Moisturizer: Chanel Sublimage.

Scent: Fragonard Belle De Nuit. It’s an exquisite perfume from Provence.

Must-have hair product: Oribe Serene.

Beauty secret: Sleep and a routine! I believe in having a nightly beauty routine plus an early bedtime (9 pm).

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Coco Chanel and Madame C.J. Walker. I’m truly inspired by both women who persevered and succeeded under trying times and circumstances.

Piece of art: Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Last great read: Why Nations Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson.

Favourite musician: Ani Lorak.

Era of time that inspires your style: Paris in the 1920s.

TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Sex and the City.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Cannonau di Sardegna.

Favourite flower: Peonies.

Favourite city to visit: Hvar, Croatia.

Favourite app: Headspace.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria. It never fails to amaze me the feeling I get coming off a plane from a trip away.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Family and friends.

Most Read