Mission's Christine Jamieson wants to share her story and inspire others. She is competing in this year's Miss BC competition.

VIDEO: Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

The deadline to apply as a contestant for the Miss, Mrs, and Miss Teen BC titles is May 5

  • May. 1, 2019 5:00 p.m.
By Baneet Braich

Contestants from across the province are set to meet in Fort Langley this summer as the 17th annual Miss BC pageant returns.

Applications are open until Sunday, May 5, to attempt to be crowned the next Miss, Mrs, and Miss Teen BC.

READ MORE: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

The Miss BC pageant is more than just gowns and white sashes. Contestants are recognized for their talents and accomplishments, and encouraged to share their stories.

The three-day event teaches life skills training pertinent to women, such as self-defense, public speaking, and interview skills to improve self-development.

Christine Jamieson from Mission was crowned Miss BC 2018, and uses her platform to advocate for epilepsy awareness.

“Through the workshops they provided, I was able to gain the skills and confidence needed to follow my passion of making the world a better place,” Jamieson said.

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Miss BC does not focus on physical attributes. There are no age, weight or height restrictions to enter. Contestants are evaluated on personal expression in sportswear and evening gowns, private interviews with the judges, and stage interviews on the final showcase. The pageant encourages participants to be the voices of their community and promotes the pillars of charity, community, and confidence.

To date, Miss BC has raised $350,000 for Cops for Cancer, a partnership between first responders and the Canadian Cancer Society. Participants host their own fundraisers to support the cause and those affected by childhood cancer.

This year’s pageant will take place at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley from June 29 to July 1. To apply to be a contestant or for more information, visit www.missbc.ca.

