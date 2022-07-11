A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new business in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

New auto parts business opens in Pitt Meadows

PartSource will employ up to 60 people once fully operational

PartSource, an automotive parts retailer and wholesaler that operates 81 stores across Canada, opened its newest store at 19055 Airport Way in Pitt Meadows last month.

This is the first auto parts store that PartSource has opened in B.C., and it will employ 40-60 people once it is fully operational. The Pitt Meadows location is a 40,000 square-foot hub store that will be open seven days a week, carrying more than 30,000 automotive parts and accessories for wholesale customers.

Staff gathered with representatives from the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce and commercial customers for a ribbon cutting ceremony, with Sean Stokes, vice-president of the company, and Gary Bizzo, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, doing the honours.

“We are excited to expand our automotive aftermarket parts business to commercial customers across the province of British Columbia,” said Stokes. “We pride ourselves in having a large delivery fleet, carrying quality branded products like Pro-Series, Monroe, and Fram, while offering unique, value-add marketing programs for our commercial customers.”

PartSource is a Canadian automotive parts retail chain owned by Canadian Tire Corporation, that was launched in 1996.

