Classic rock festival will be back in Maple Ridge next year

Organizer says event was sold out all weekend

The organizer of a classic rock festival in Maple Ridge over the past weekend says he will be bringing it back next year.

“It went great, overall, it was a sold-out show,” said Bernie Aubin, the former drummer for the Headpins who was in mode to “Turn It Loud” all weekend, hosting the Rock Maple Ridge Festival at the Albion Fairgrounds.

Friday night started with Metal Queen Lee Aaron, Streetheart, and the unforgettable Glass Tiger, and there was a near sellout at 4,000 fans.

On Saturday, the promoters had to stop selling tickets after 4,500, and the evening brought Toronto, Nick Gilder, The Headpins and April Wine to the outdoor stage.

Sunday there were slightly fewer fans, for an evening that started with Doug and the Slugs, Prism, Honeymoon Suite and then Nazareth closing the festival.

The crowd skewed to people who grew up on the music, but Aubin said everyone knows classic rock.

“It ranged from 20 to 70 – even the young kids know those songs,” he said.

READ ALSO: Helicopter rescue saves hiker in Golden Ears park

Aubin wasn’t surprised that the crowds came out, and predicted Maple Ridge, where he has lived for three decades, would be a good location to draw fans from across the region.

“After COVID, people were really hungry to see some live music,” said Aubin.

“We’re going to do it again next year for sure.”

Aubin runs Canadian Classic Rock, an international booking agency, and said there will be a fresh group of acts on stage for Rock Maple Ridge next summer.

He hasn’t even hinted at which performers could be there, but Canadian Classic Rock has a large roster that includes 54-40, Blue Oyster Cult, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Vince Neil, Quiet Riot, Ratt, the Romantics and many more.