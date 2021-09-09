Comedy night in Maple Ridge on Saturday

Jonny Paul will host a night of comedy at The Haney on Saturday. (Special to The News)

The Haney Public House will host live stand-up comedy this Saturday.

Headlining the night will be Vancouver-based funny man Jonny Paul, who has opened for the Trailer Park Boys, and hosted Crafty Comedy, Vancouver’s longest-running comedy open mic.

He will joined by Venezuala-born Héctor Rivas, Ray Morrisson, Christine Hackman, Nina Wilder, and US-touring comedian Susan Thompson.

This is Haney’s third-ever comedy show, which began in late July of this year, produced by Vancouver-based Laugh Wild Comedy. Laugh Wild Comedy has been doing pop-up comedy shows all across the Lower Mainland since late 2019. The show contains mature subject matter.

Tickets are $10, available online via Eventbrite under “Laugh Wild Comedy” or at the door.

Limited seating available due to Covid-19 restrictions. The show will start at 9 p.m.

READ ALSO: Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations