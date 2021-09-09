Jonny Paul will host a night of comedy at The Haney on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Comedy night in Maple Ridge on Saturday

The Haney hosts event by Laugh Wild Comedy

The Haney Public House will host live stand-up comedy this Saturday.

Headlining the night will be Vancouver-based funny man Jonny Paul, who has opened for the Trailer Park Boys, and hosted Crafty Comedy, Vancouver’s longest-running comedy open mic.

He will joined by Venezuala-born Héctor Rivas, Ray Morrisson, Christine Hackman, Nina Wilder, and US-touring comedian Susan Thompson.

This is Haney’s third-ever comedy show, which began in late July of this year, produced by Vancouver-based Laugh Wild Comedy. Laugh Wild Comedy has been doing pop-up comedy shows all across the Lower Mainland since late 2019. The show contains mature subject matter.

Tickets are $10, available online via Eventbrite under “Laugh Wild Comedy” or at the door.

Limited seating available due to Covid-19 restrictions. The show will start at 9 p.m.

