Illusionist Vitaly is coming to The ACT in Maple Ridge. (Vitaly Facebook/Special to The News)

Illusionist performing in Maple Ridge on Family Day

Master illusionist Vitaly will be coming to Maple Ridge on Family Day.

Vitaly – Art of Wonder is the name of a performance on Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Mainstage Theatre at The ACT.

Direct from Broadway and called “one of the most unique and innovative illusionists in the world” by the Chicago Tribune, Vitaly lit up Times Square and fooled Penn & Teller twice on their hit TV show Fool Us.

Blending art and illusion, Vitaly aims to bring immaculate style and innovative illusions to the stage.

Art of Wonder is about capturing a perfect moment of wonder and immortalizing it forever through art. Audiences are invited to witness paintings and sculptures coming to life in this one-of-a-kind, interactive show.

Vitaly was 14 when he discovered his passion for magic. Soon he was developing his own material, entertaining his friends and family. Years later, he would abandon a career in engineering to focus on rebuilding people’s childlike sense of wonder, and bridging the gap between dreams and reality.

The show is available for a family pack of four at a cost of $78 plus fees for the 90-minute show. The show is recommended for audience members aged eight and over.

Tickets are available at theactmapleridge.org

