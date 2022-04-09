Maple Ridge conservationist screens his Fairy Creek documentary

Jack Emberly spoke to protestors at the Fairy Creek Blockade. (Special to The News)

Longtime Maple Ridge News columnist Jack Emberly’s views of the protest at the Fairy Creek Watershed will be screened this month.

The CEED Centre Society is teaming up with Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows to offer Emberly’s documentary Fair Creek Blockade – As I See It. The video will be shown on April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Ceed Centre Neighbourhood House at 11739 223 St., then Emberly will lead a discussion about the issues raised in the doc.

Emberly, a well known Maple Ridge educator and conservationist, spent three days at the Vancouver Island blockade, where activists engaged in civil disobedience to halt the logging of an old grown forest. He created the video, and posted it to Youtube in October of 2021.

There were numerous complaints to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission about the RCMP’s conduct at the blockade.

Call 604-463-2229 to register, and the first 25 people calling can attend for free.

The blockade is now entering its third year.

Sending love to the hundreds of brave protectors of the old growth who appeared in court over the last few days…. Thank you!!🌲💖🙏. pic.twitter.com/0qYPyEIlY2 — Fairy Creek Blockade (@SaveFairyCreek) March 30, 2022

