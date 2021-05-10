Maple Ridge’s talented youth featured in Youth Week video

An acro performance as part of the Greg Moore Youth Centre’s talent show video. (Special to The News)

The Greg Moore Youth Centre and the city’s youth services team produced a video featuring talented kids from Maple Ridge for the 2021 BC Youth Week Talent Show.

The “amazingly talented youth” are featured as part of BC Youth Week, which is a provincial celebration of youth held annually during the first week of May.

Dancing, acro, and musicianship are highlighted.

“It was a different way to do the talent show this year, but the response to the video was awesome,” said city youth programmer Clint Gamache.

The acts, in order of appearance on the video, are:

Josiah & Jada (Tap + Acro) | 0:40​ – 7:45​

Skylar/Tesa/Scarlet (Acro) | 7:54​ – 11:20​

Mia/Alexa/Teya/Avery (Acro) | 11:40​ – 15:20​

Malin/Emily/Brooklyn/Lexi (Acro) | 15:22​ – 19:45​

Addison (Dance/Singing) | 19:45​ – 22:24​

Sophia (Singing) | 22:56​ – 25:26​

Sophia (Singing/Guitar) | 25:27​ – 27:37​

Amarya (Singing/Guitar) | 27:37​ – 31:17​

Ethan (Singing/Guitar) | 31:37​ – 33:56​

Holly/Simon (Singing/Guitar) | 33:56​ – 38:10​

The province’s celebration of youth is intended to build a strong connection between youth and their communities, and highlight the interests, accomplishments, and diversity of youth across the province.

BC Youth Week was held May 1-7, and numerous cities and organizations across the province held celebrations. There were was also a skate contest, culinary night, virtual scavenger hunt and other events through the week in Maple Ridge.