A Music on the Wharf concert is coming up on Monday in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

A Music on the Wharf concert is coming up on Monday in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

Music on the Wharf plays in Maple Ridge on Monday

Bring your own chair to riverside concert series

The Music on the Wharf concert series is back in Maple Ridge on Monday night, Aug. 22, with a live performance by local musician Aerica.

The performance goes from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Haney Wharf, 22400 River Road, beside the Port Haney West Coast Express station.

Donations are welcome, but not required, in order to help offset the cost of providing this community festival.

READ ALSO: Rock Maple Ridge Festival draws sellout crowd Saturday night

Parking is limited to the nearby streets, and patrons are asked to come early or consider taking public transit.

Patrons should bring their own lawn chairs to sit on.

The Music on the Wharf series is organized by the Maple Ridge Historical Society, and has been running since 1997. The event is weather dependent.

READ ALSO: Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live musicmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Classic rock festival will be back in Maple Ridge next year

Just Posted

A Music on the Wharf concert is coming up on Monday in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Music on the Wharf plays in Maple Ridge on Monday

Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May
SHARE: Sunflowers brighten the community

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson, city CAO Mark Roberts, and councillor Bob Meechan with the department’s new fire truck. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gets new fire truck

Maple Ridge has two Alternate Approvial Process (AAP) bylaws involving infrastructure work. AAP assumes public approves of a project unless at least 10 per cent of electors submit written opposition on a specific form before a deadline. (Maple Ridge website)
LETTER: Maple Ridge council approval process not voter-friendly