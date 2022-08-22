Music on the Wharf plays in Maple Ridge on Monday

Bring your own chair to riverside concert series

A Music on the Wharf concert is coming up on Monday in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

The Music on the Wharf concert series is back in Maple Ridge on Monday night, Aug. 22, with a live performance by local musician Aerica.

The performance goes from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Haney Wharf, 22400 River Road, beside the Port Haney West Coast Express station.

Donations are welcome, but not required, in order to help offset the cost of providing this community festival.

Parking is limited to the nearby streets, and patrons are asked to come early or consider taking public transit.

Patrons should bring their own lawn chairs to sit on.

The Music on the Wharf series is organized by the Maple Ridge Historical Society, and has been running since 1997. The event is weather dependent.