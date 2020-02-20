Show challenging established views of women coming to Pitt Meadows

Sarah Nicole Landry will be the keynote speaker at the third annual Unapologetically HER show coming to Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

A Canadian blogger with one million Instagram followers will be bringing her message challenging conventional perceptions about how women should look, dress, and speak in the world today to Sky Hangar in Pitt Meadows.

Sarah Nicole Landry is a mother of three who rose through the ranks of global influencers with her candid, unapologetic portrayal of her journey with self-acceptance and body image through her blog called The Bird’s Papaya.

Landry will be the keynote speaker for the third annual Unapologetically HER show, presenting a groundbreaking and edgy talk titled, We’re not asking for permission anymore.

Now in its third year, Unapologetically Her is an annual event and movement centred around International Women’s Day.

Previous guests include Dragon’s Den star, Arlene Dickinson, and The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristow.

Unapologetically HER 2020: Stripped is designed to provide women a space to learn from female entrepreneurs, be inspired by female voices, and connect deeper to other women through the sharing of each others stories.

“I am so grateful to be speaking on the Unapologetically HER stage,” said Landry.

“Our worth, value, and potential as human beings is not determined by the shape or size of our bodies. Our physical appearance, and how we decide to present it, both online and off, is no longer up for debate or critique. I am thrilled to connect with my community in Western Canada and meet other like-minded people who are rejecting shame and judgment in favour of love, connection, and acceptance,” said the Guelph, Ontario blogger.

Unapologetically HER’s producer and instructor with Chopra Global, Anna Mullens, said Landry’s message is necessary and relevant.

“I created Unapologetically HER to bring people together in connection, but also to spark open, honest and courageous conversations about who we really are, not who the world wants us to be. Body image, self-worth and the expectations imposed on people – women in particular – are topics that we will no longer silence,” said Mullens.

The show will be emceed by Nira Arora, co-host of Virgin Radio Vancouver’s 94.5 early morning show, and feature local personalities including celebrity tribute artist and Vancouver mainstay performer, Jaylene Tyme, and TV host, Shayla Oulette Stonechild.

Unapologetically HER 2020: Stripped takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. on Mar. 7 at the Sky Hangar, 18799 Airport Way, unit 170, in Pitt Meadows.

Ticket options include half day studio workshop sessions, an up-close-and-personal question and answer period, connection activities, a group meditation and healthy dinner.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the evening show.

Tickets start at $109 can be purchased at eventbrite.ca.

