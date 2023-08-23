Taylor Swift concert ticket draw added to Maple Ridge Oktoberfest

Rotary Club now attracting Swifties to their Bavarian beer festival next month

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (The Canadian Press/AP/George Walker IV)

A draw for Taylor Swift tickets has been added to an upcoming Oktoberfest event in Maple Ridge.

The Golden Ears Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting its second annual Oktoberfest, and this year is taking its big, Bavarian party to Golden Ears Cheesecrafters on Sept. 9.

Organizer Urma Mollema said a Rotary member is donating two Taylor Swift tickets, valued at $5,000, and that has added an exciting new fundraising wrinkle to the festival.

All of those who purchase a ticket for Oktoberfest, which are now $50 rather than the original price of $20 for simple admission, will be added to the draw. There will be a total of 650 people attending, and an equal number of tickets in the draw for the Swift show.

The iconic rock star will perform in Toronto in November of 2024.

The Oktoberfest will run from 4 to 11 p.m., and will be at the agri-business, at 22270 128th Avenue, who are offering the local service club their location free of charge.

Mollema said the plan is to hold the Swift tickets draw later in the evening, and the person whose ticket is drawn must be present to claim the prize.

About 40 per cent of the tickets have already been sold at $20 each, and Mollema said those early buyers will still be entered in the draw.

Even those who don’t plan to attend the concert will have on a valuable prize, she said. There were limited concert tickets, and they have been popping up on resale sites for many times their value.

A bona fide Swiftie will have a rare opportunity to see a show in Canada.

“Whoever wins will have year to plan their trip properly,” said Mollema.

The Rotary club is trying to encourage everyone to wear traditional Oktoberfest outfits like those that would be found in Munich – men in lederhosen, and women in dirndl dresses.

“There will be multiple opportunities to sing with the band, The Octoberators. We will have a sing-along competition. To participate for this you have to sing loud, cheer loud, and be dressed in your Oktober festival attire,” said Mollema. “We want to encourage every single person attending to dress up!”

The Oktoberators set the tone, with Bavarian oom pa music, and German party songs.

Mollema explained the Rotary club has partnered with Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co., and the Pitt Meadows beermaker has crafted three beer for the event.

“We have several food trucks that will sell pretzels, German food, pizza, chicken wings, ice cream, and we wait for more trucks to confirm,” she said.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca