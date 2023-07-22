Tropical Vibes Music Fest coming up in Maple Ridge

Annual Caribbean festival concert gets a new name, playing on Aug. 5-6

The 23rd annual Caribbean Festival will feature 16 different acts that will play non-stop on the weekend of Aug. 5-6. (The News files)

The Tropical Vibes Music Fest is a new name on the Maple Ridge festival calendar, but the event is a familiar favourite.

The long-running Caribbean Festival, which is celebrating 23 years this summer, has been re-branded in time for its upcoming Aug. 5 and 6 show.

The festival has about five new acts this year, but brings the same formula for success that has endured for more than two decades. There will be world music and dancing at the Albion fairgrounds location, with hot food, and cold beer.

The lineup of entertainers is headlined by a 90 minute set by the 10 piece band Mostly Marley, offering “The Ultimate Marley Experience,” said the festival’s founder and organizer Deddy Geese.

“That will be a great show for any Marley enthusiast,” he said.

The lineup includes Mosaic Riddim offering Reggae, Mr. Fantastik playing Afro pop, Maffi and the Volcano Band with Soca, Nigel Heatley on the steel drum and much more.

It will go from 1-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, on two different stages.

“It’s one of the better lineups you’ll find in the Lower Mainland,” said Geese.

He said there will be a lot of acts that fans of the festival have loved for years, with 16 acts in total, and about 15 hours of live music over the two days.

There is paid parking, but admission is free. There are numerous vendors who will offer items like clothing and jewelry, as well as food trucks serving everything from jerk chicken and barbecue to ice cream. There will also be a beer garden.

Geese said he changed the name of the festival because the Caribbean Days Festival moved into Coquitlam recently, and there has been some confusion between the two events.

His new “Tropical Vibes” brand also better reflects the world music played in Maple Ridge, with African beats and other international music.

Last year the festival was burned by extreme heat, and the big crowds of past years dwindled, as people stayed away due to the 35 C temperatures.

The long-running festival did not get the financial support from the provincial government seen by other struggling events across the Lower Mainland.

Geese noted the Music Talks Music Festival, which drew paltry crowds of about 30 people at a time last year, received $250,000 in support from the province. There is no sign that Music Talks is back this year. Geese said that was more support than the Caribbean Festival received in 20 years.

No other Maple Ridge event received any provincial funding that year, despite the fact they are facing significant cost increases and challenges.

This year, Geese hopes people will come out and support the event, rain or shine. Otherwise, this could be the last year for the festival, he said.

“Our mission statement is to make Maple Ridge a better place to live by providing these events,” said Geese.

For more information see Caribbeanfest.ca