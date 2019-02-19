The concert takes place at Westacres, a 20 acre farm, at 23575 124 Ave. in Maple Ridge. The house is located at the end of a driveway lined with fruit trees and has a music room that holds close to 140 seats. It looks out on a beaver pond, surrounded by large cedar trees. (Contributed)

VSO coming to Westacres in Maple Ridge

Beth Orson and other VSO members performing an afternoon of chamber music

An afternoon of chamber music presented by musicians from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be taking place at Westacres.

Beth Orson, who has played assistant principal oboe and English horn with the VSO since 1990, and others from the symphony will be featuring a program of Mozart’s piano and wind quintet and several trio’s.

In addition to the VSO, Orson has also been part of the sessional faculty at the UBC School of Music since 1993 and taught a number of students at the Vancouver Academy of Music. She was appointed oboe coach at the National Youth Orchestra of Canada in 2008.

As a chamber musician Orson has appeared most recently with the Turning Point Ensemble and VSO Chamber Players, and in recital at the University of British Columbia and at National Youth Orchestra of Canada.

She was principal oboe of the New York Symphonic Ensemble from 1988 to 2005 and completed 19 tours to Japan, performing in every major concert hall, often as oboe soloist.

Orson has recorded for CBC Records, Deutsche Grammophon, Essay, New World, Parnassus and Technics Records. She is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory and winner of the Oberlin Concerto Competition. Before moving to Vancouver, Orson worked as a freelance musician in New York City where she often performed with the orchestras of the Metropolitan and New York City Operas, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Philharmonia Virtuosi, and on Broadway.

Orson’s performace, part of the Candlelight Concert Series, takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, at Westacres, a 20 acre farm, at 23575 124 Ave. in Maple Ridge. The house is located at the end of a driveway lined with fruit trees and has a music room that holds close to 140 seats. It looks out on a beaver pond, surrounded by large cedar trees.

Tickets are $35 and $15 for students.

• For more information or to reserve a seat, call 604-467-3162.

