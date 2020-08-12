Linda Annis and Shawn Eccles announce a new partnership between Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the BCSPCA Aug. 12. Annis, the executive director for Crime Stoppers, and Eccles, senior manager of Cruelty Investigations for the BCSPCA, are flanked by two BCSPCA special constables. (Photo:Malin Jordan)

BCSPCA partners with Crime Stoppers

Many call in to the SPCA, but want to remain anonymous: Eccles

The BCSPCA has partnered with Crime Stoppers.

Now people can call Crime Stoppers to report animal cruelty as they would any other crime.

Crime Stoppers’ Linda Annis and the BCSPCA’s Shawn Eccles held a joint press conference Aug. 12 at the BCSPCA Education & Adoption Centre in Cloverdale to announce the new initiative.

“Animal cruelty is a crime,” said Annis, “just like any other crime against people or property. Dogs and animals don’t have voices and someone needs to speak up for them.”

Annis, the executive director for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, reached out to the SPCA to start this new working partnership. She said when it comes to animal abuse, in many cases witnesses are very close to the abuser, such as family, friends, or neighbours.

“Oftentimes, they don’t want to call into the police, or to call in to the SPCA, but if they call Crime Stoppers, no one will ever find out who called.”

Eccles, senior manager of Cruelty Investigations for the BCSPCA, agrees and thinks the current pandemic has exacerbated cases of animal abuse.

“From our perspective—especially right now with COVID-19, people are so closed in with each other, and they’re seeing things, and they’re a little hesitant, and they’re concerned about animals, but they’re not sure about how to report this—this just gives (people) another avenue to report animal abuse or neglect.”

Eccles said many concerned people already call the SPCA, but they are hesitant to give details as they want to remain anonymous.

“They are very concerned about their own safety.”

Eccles said when Annis contacted the SPCA, he thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We’d been pulling in tips, occasionally, from Crime Stoppers, but it was never really pushed forward as an opportunity for people to report anonymous tips,” he said.

“We just thought this was an excellent opportunity to move forward.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

animal crueltyanimal welfareBCSPCACloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups
Next story
Maple Ridge movie industry almost back to “normal”

Just Posted

Maple Ridge movie industry almost back to “normal”

City of Maple Ridge film production liaison “swamped with productions”

Ridge Meadows RCMP announce detachment’s biggest drug, weapons and cash bust

Five month investigation resulted in large fentanyl seizure

Pitt Meadows woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Maple Ridge building

Fire took place in the 11800 block of Laity Street

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

BCSPCA partners with Crime Stoppers

Many call in to the SPCA, but want to remain anonymous: Eccles

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

We were a bit tone deaf: Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Most Read