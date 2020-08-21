B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (B.C. government)

City of Maple Ridge supports new provincial enforcement measures

$2,000 tickets announced for owners or organizers contravening health officer’s order on gatherings

On Friday, August 21, the BC Government announced that, effective immediately, Police and other provincial enforcement officers will have the ability to issue $2,000 violation tickets for owners or organizers contravening the Provincial Health Officer’s (PHO) order on gatherings and events.

In addition to enabling action from police, the Province is enlisting compliance and enforcement staff from provincial ministries to support enforcement and help issue tickets for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes liquor, cannabis and gaming inspectors, community safety unit inspectors and conservation officers.

As part of the announcement, Mike Farnsworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for the Province of BC, noted that work is underway to implement a partnership with local governments and other agencies to deploy a comprehensive and integrated compliance and enforcement regime to manage the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

The new violation tickets build on existing tools, such as the ability to suspend or revoke the business or liquor licenses of problematic operators.

The City of Maple Ridge said in a statement that they will continue to support the BC Government’s work to manage the impacts of COVID-19 to protect the health of its citizens.

The City has published a ‘one-stop’ information page on its website titled ‘Who to Call’ to connect citizens with the correct agencies quickly and directly.

As new enforcement tools are deployed, information will be updated.

The link can be found at mapleridge.ca/2426.

Coronavirus

