Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Timothy Ro of Garibaldi secondary has been accepted to the same music school that counts among its alumni singers John Mayer and Diana Krall.

After a rigorous application process, Ro is moving to Boston to pursue a career in the music industry at the Berklee College of Music.

Ro plays piano, guitar and percussion and will study songwriting, film composition and music production.

Despite being a trained classical pianist of 10 years and a self-taught jazz pianist, admission to the school not an easy feat.

Ro went through a live audition and an interview process that included a prepared piece, improvisation, sight-reading, ear training, exercises, rhythmic testing and a final interview.

Ro does more than read music well — he also writes it.

“It’s an intimate way to express myself and I think it says a lot about myself without having to talk,” Ro about composing.

“I think one of the challenges is thinking, ‘What if people don’t like this or don’t like that.’ But I’ve overcome that and I try to make music that I like.”

Ro said after the audition he felt “50-50.” He felt ready.

“But I also knew there was a huge competition at this school.”

Both of his parents are musicians, to whom he attributes his love of music. At Garibaldi, Ro was enrolled in the IB music program, played with the advanced senior ensemble, and was selected to play percussion with the B.C. Music Education Association Honour Wind Ensemble.

“Garibaldi has an excellent music program and an excellent music director, Ms. Bell. She really inspired me and she’s a great teacher,” said Ro.

His dream is to become a composer and songwriter. Ro enjoys playing any genre of music from classical to pop and jazz, but his favorite to play is his own work.

“I like to play my own compositions. It may sound narcissistic, but it’s the music I understand.”

One year of studying and living at Berklee will cost Ro approximately $50,000-70,000 U.S.

• A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Ro with expenses.

Previous story
Maple Ridge charity events remember short life of Kira Short

Just Posted

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

UPDATE: Euthanized horse was rider-less when hit by a car in Maple Ridge: RCMP

Incident along 132nd Avenue Friday also sent one person to hospital.

Looking back on first year as top cop

Hyland puts more focus on kids and communication

Maple Ridge council to consider three ALR exclusions

Pelton, Davison and Poszar farms all proposed for development

Pedestrian hit at busy Maple Ridge corner, Sunday

But person conscious when emergency crews responded

Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Man facing charges after West End purse-snatching

A 47-year-old Vancouver woman was pushed to the ground

5 to start your day

Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec, Surrey’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized and more

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

‘I think it’s very disappointing someone would do this. It’s horrible,’ said Surrey resident who took photo of the damage

Most Read

  • Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

    Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.