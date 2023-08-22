GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

‘I’ve found a few GoPros but the unique thing about this is how deep it was,’ says Aquatic Monkey

Terry Brookes never thought he’d see his GoPro camera again after he lost it cliff-jumping at Cultus Lake back in 2012.

But the Go-Pro resurfaced this week courtesy of Aquatic Monkey, AKA Clay Helkenberg of Chilliwack.

Helkenberg posted about the discovery Aug. 21 on his Aquatic Monkey page:

“I found a GoPro this week in Cultus, it’s been lost since 2012.”

He said the people would have aged in a decade-plus but asked if anyone recognized the faces.

A few people did, including the owner Terry Brookes, and many people shared the post.

Brookes even chimed in on the thread:

“Crazy, thought I would never see that again.”

He said the camera fell into the water.

“I came up but it didn’t.”

The diver said “the only reason” he spotted the GoPro was because of an underwater drone on loan to him from Deeptrekker, that went down about 100 feet underwater.

“I’ve found a few GoPros but the unique one about this is how deep it was,” Helkenberg told The Progress.

It was nestled in a deep section of the lake near the cliffs most conducive to scuba-diving, but at a depth most people could withstand no more than 10 minutes.

Helkenberg has a Youtube channel about his underwater finds and travels.

His bio says: “If you have lost something in the water, send me a picture of the location and I’ll try to find it!” Email him at aquatic.monkey.canada@gmail.com

