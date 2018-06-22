Kira Short spent her last days at the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. (CONTRIBUTED)

Maple Ridge charity events remember short life of Kira Short

Events include a beer and taco night, self-care for moms and a dinner and hockey tournament.

Strong, caring and courageous are a few words used to describe Kira Short, a six-year old from Maple Ridge who passed away last August from cancer.

Kira’s spirit is being carried on to support other children and families affected by life-threatening illness.

Heather Simpson, Kira’s aunt, is coordinating a two-part charity event called Kira’s Care Chair for Canuck Place, to raise money for the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

During her last days, Kira stayed at Canuck Place. Simpson was grateful for the care and support the hospice offered.

“When we were at Canuck Place, I was inspired because they are there to support the entire family,” said Simpson.

She decided she wanted to carry on Kira’s legacy through helping the hospice support other families.

“How can we show people that they’re not alone and that the journey back to wellness matters?”

The two-part charity includes a self-care event for mothers dealing with family traumas and a dinner and table-top hockey tournament, with all proceeds going to the Canuck Place.

The self-care event stemmed from Simpson’s experience coping with Kira’s passing.

“From going through the after-trauma experience with myself, my brother, and in-laws, it’s really difficult when you lose a child, after the phone calls stop and you’re left to pick up the pieces.”

Simpson said Kira dreamed of becoming a nurse like her mother, so the self-care event is a suitable way to honor Kira’s legacy.

The self-care event will be hosted by a local business in late September, with a final date and location to be confirmed.

Mothers who have lost a child or who have a child with a life-threatening illness will be given a day of pampering and relaxation.

The dinner and table-top hockey tournament is at the Townhall Public House, at 20690 Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 7.

“Kira was the life of the party, so we want to do something fun and entertaining,” said Simpson.

• To sign up for the tabletop hockey tournament or purchase dinner tickets, Heather Simpson can be contacted via email at hsimpso3@douglascollege.ca.

Maple Meadows Brewing is also holding a beer and taco night fundraiser at 22775 Dewdney Trunk Road on July 21.

