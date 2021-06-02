Fentanyl, seen here, continues to be found in drug overdose deaths in B.C. (Special to The News)

Fentanyl, seen here, continues to be found in drug overdose deaths in B.C. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge on pace to match worst year for overdose deaths

Coroner’s report shows worst April yet for drug toxicity deaths

There have been 13 deaths from drug toxicity in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows so far in 2021.

Across B.C. in the month of April there were 176 deaths due to toxic illicit drugs, according to a preliminary report released by the BC Coroners Service. That brings the total number of deaths recorded in 2021 to 680.

“Once again, we’re reminded that the scale of this public health emergency is truly unprecedented,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

The 176 lives lost are a record for the month of April and represent a 43 per cent increase over the number of deaths reported in April 2020. This is the 14th consecutive month in which more than 100 British Columbians have died from suspected illicit drug toxicity.

In the Maple Ridge area, the 13 deaths puts the city on pace to meet or exceed the 37 people who died from illicit drugs in 2020, which was the worst year ever.

The toxicity of the drug supply in B.C. has continued to increase, said the Coroners Service. Fentanyl has been detected in 86 per cent of deaths this year, while carfentanil, a more potent analogue of fentanyl, has been found in 62 samples in 2021 – almost as many as were detected in all of 2020 (65).

“These latest numbers emphasize the toxicity of the illicit drug supply in B.C.,” Lapointe said.

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said the Coroners report for April shows the situation is not getting any better.

“When the overdose crisis collided with the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the progress we were making was lost. Now, as we see our province turning the corner on COVID-19, it hurts even more to see overdose fatalities continue to mount,” she said.

READ ALSO: With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

The Liberal Party accuses the government of not being decisive.

“On May 14, 2021, the Official Opposition wrote to the Premier asking him to activate the Select Standing Committee on Health to work on immediate actions to prevent further tragedy. The Premier didn’t even respond to the letter, refusing to engage in this non-partisan effort,” said Trevor Halford, BC Liberal Critic for Mental Health and Addictions. “Instead, he continues to reuse the same talking points month after month while more families lose loved ones. We don’t need more words – we need more action.”

READ ALSO: Thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl, meth in Ridge Meadows RCMP bust

Halford said it is critical to ensure culturally appropriate services are in place, as First Nations people continue to be disproportionately represented in overdose numbers.

“It’s clear urgent action needs to be taken in our province to help save lives. More than just supplementing programs, this NDP government needs to ensure B.C. has a comprehensive mental health and addictions system,” said Halford. “British Columbians struggling with addiction need access to affordable treatment options, which are sorely lacking.”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeoverdosePitt Meadows

Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

Just Posted

Fentanyl, seen here, continues to be found in drug overdose deaths in B.C. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge on pace to match worst year for overdose deaths

Coroner’s report shows worst April yet for drug toxicity deaths

Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

Inspector Adam Gander began his career as a constable in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows in 2001

The last day for Thrifty Foods at Haney Place Mall was Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
No replacement for Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall yet

Grocer closed store in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday

Police are looking for this man in relation to an alleged assault in February. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Police release photos of alleged assault suspect

Incident took place in Maple Ridge in February

A COVID-style two week version of Country Fest, from July 17-29, is still in the works. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest still welcoming 4-H clubs from across B.C.

Organizers hope provincial travel restrictions are lifted on time

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Victory was marred when Evans had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after he scored an empty-net goal

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

Most Read