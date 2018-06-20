Jeff Chen graduated from Maple Ridge Secondary School and Simon Fraser University. (CONTRIBUTED)

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Jeff Chen, a Maple Ridge secondary alumni, received a Governor General medal for his undergraduate at the Simon Fraser University.

Chen studied bio-medical physiology and earned himself the top GPA in his graduating class, which was 4.32 out of a possible 4.33. Chen said that means he received an A-plus in every course except one.

Currently, Chen is in his third year of medical school at the University of British Columbia. He recently finished his undergrad at SFU because he was admitted into medical school early, meaning he could work towards an undergraduate at SFU while studying at UBC.

After medical school, Chen hopes to work as a pediatrician or family doctor. Chen said being a doctor is a life-long goal of his.

“I had a positive experience with my family doctor in Maple Ridge and he made me feel cared for.”

Chen immigrated to Canada from Taiwan when he was four years old. Chen’s experience with his family doctor gave him the idea to pursue his own career.

“Being an immigrant and coming from Taiwan, you feel like a lot of things are inaccessible to you, especially with the language barrier as a kid. I really liked the idea that everyone, regardless of where they come from or what standing they have, they all have access to health care,” said Chen.

As a high school student at MRSS, Chen won a Governor General award and was the highest academic achiever of all time.

During his years at SFU, Chen spent time working in a research lab, giving speeches to incoming SFU classes, and volunteering with the campus elementary school.

His hard work ethic stems from his childhood dream of pursuing a medical career.

“I knew when I was a kid that was what I wanted, so I’ve just been working through high school and undergrad to reach that goal.”

Previous story
Maple Ridge homeless camp vulnerable to heat exhaustion

Just Posted

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Forced out of airport hangar

Pitt Meadows Airport board refuses to renew lease

Pitt Meadows Khalsa Darbar Society applying for space for religious gatherings, weddings

Non-conforming use application for existing building on property

Vancouver artist exhibits Maple Ridge-inspired artwork at The ACT Gallery

Aimée Henny Brown creates collages that showcase history and architecture.

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Most Read