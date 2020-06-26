ECCW wrestlers compete in a steel cage match in Abbotsford in 2017. The promotion was rocked this week with sexual harassment allegations against co-owner Jeff Duncan who was removed on Wednesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

B.C. independent wrestling promotion co-owner removed after sexual harassment allegations surface

ECCW co-owner Jeff Duncan removed from ownership duties after several allegations are posted online

B.C.’s longest running independent wrestling promotion has forced one of its owners out after a number of sexual harassment and bullying allegations surfaced this week.

Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling (ECCW), which is based in Surrey and runs shows throughout the Lower Mainland, announced on Wednesday that co-owner Jeff Duncan – aka “The Natural” – has been “removed” from the organization.

Many of the allegations came as a result of the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter, which has seen accusations against a number of professional wrestlers exposed online. The movement is similar to #MeToo, which began in 2017.

Following the allegations, ECCW issued a short note on their Twitter account stating that they support the women coming forward, and that they were made aware of allegations about members of ECCW. The note explained that those members have been “removed,” and that the organization will have no further comment. The News spoke to a current owner, who declined to comment further.

ECCW representatives did not name which members have been expelled or what the specific allegations were. The tweet was criticized by many online for its lack of transparency. Other promotions facing similar issues were more forthcoming with fans about what had occurred and plans for the future to solve any lingering problems.

Duncan was eventually identified as one of those removed, but he denied the allegations on the website Post Wrestling. He did confirm he is no longer involved with ECCW. He wrote that he understood that the decision was made in the best interests of the company. He also deleted his Twitter account prior to the news. Duncan has never faced criminal charges for any of the allegations and does not have a criminal record.

A website for a Lower Mainland Catholic school lists Duncan as an educational assistant. It’s uncertain if he is still employed at that school.

Following ECCW’s statement online, most of its wrestlers and many of its other employees announced they will no longer be associated with the promotion. All of the current titleholders relinquished their belts, and former wrestlers and others involved in ECCW events expressed their concerned at what has been alleged. Several users stated that the accusations had been known to management for many years, but nothing was done.

ECCW was founded in 1996 and was originally known as Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling. The promotion is known for its Ballroom Brawl events, which occur twice a year at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Several top global wrestling stars have competed for the promotion including Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Bayley, the Bollywood Boys, Kyle O’Reilly, El Phantasmo and Chelsea Green.

The promotion last ran a show on Feb. 29 in New Westminster.

RELATED: VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: ECCW TLC Warfare

SurreyWrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Maple Ridge hosts first official softball practice in B.C.

Just Posted

No flood warnings for Maple Ridge as Fraser River rises

High water levels on the Fraser River typical for this time of year

Maple Ridge mom shares family summer bucket list

With school officially over, there are many things to do in and around this community: local mother

Maple Ridge grad with autism gets dream ceremony

Masato Wong talked about graduation every day for the past two years

Haney Hotel owner fights province to re-open his main entrance

A Maple Ridge business operator claims ministry of transportation gave him 24-hours notice of change

Province announces 40 more child care spaces in Maple Ridge

Happy Ridge Early Learning Academy is slated to open next month

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in pandemic

Canada Post confirms COVID-19 case in Chilliwack

Worker is a contracted driver out of downtown depot and post office

B.C. independent wrestling promotion co-owner removed after sexual harassment allegations surface

ECCW co-owner Jeff Duncan removed from ownership duties after several allegations are posted online

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

Two charged in connection with Cloverdale stolen-cheque recovery

COVID Compliance and Enforcement Team seized $33,000 in government and other cheques on April 25

Fraser Valley teacher and her fainting goat head into retirement

Charity Stobbe says goodbye to the classroom after teaching in the Chilliwack School District for 35 years

Most Read