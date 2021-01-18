5 easy steps to getting back the kitchen you love

Cabinets, furniture and millwork can look as good as new, quickly and simply

Want to get back the cabinets you love? Gleam Guard offers a quick, dust-free and cost-effective solution.

You love the style of your cabinets but not the worn appearance the years of love have brought … what if they could look like new again, without the expense and disruption of a full renovation?

Not only is it possible, but it’s quicker and easier than you might think!

“We’ve had many clients over the years who really thought they would need to invest in brand new cabinets. They’re so grateful when we can have their cabinets, shelving and even furniture looking brand new again – and in just one or two days,” says Tracy Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the entire Lower Mainland region.

Here’s a look at how refinishing works – and how it can work for you:

Choose experience. There are various approaches to cabinet refinishing, but to ensure you get a quality finish that will last, it’s essential to choose a knowledgeable, experienced professional, says Booth, who’s been professionally refinishing cabinets for more than 30 years. Choose value. Hiring qualified refinishing professionals means your kitchen will get back the look you love at a fraction of the cost of new cabinets, costing as little as $2,000 instead of $20,000 to $30,000, for example. Choose the right process. Beyond the technique, it’s also important to consider the potential disruption of a large-scale renovation. With Gleam Guard, the process is not only dust-free – with no aggravating dust particles filling the air and settling through the house – but the entire job can be finished in just one or two days. Your Gleam Guard professional begins by cleaning the surface, then matching and applying the new finish. A wood floor finish protects your cabinets from hazards such as water damage, grease and dust, and ensures long-lasting results. Choose easy preparation. Don’t have time to empty drawers and cupboards? No problem! In fact, the only prep you need to do is clean off your countertops! “With no lengthy planning and demolition to worry about, the preparation time for our clients is typically less than 10 minutes,” Booth says. Choose flexibility. Have more surfaces that could use a little love? Gleam Guard’s professional refinishing is appropriate for all interior millwork, including built-in bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more. Your home will never look better!

***

To learn more about bringing new life to your cabinets, visit Gleam Guard at gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at 604-218-7470.

Home ImprovementRenovations