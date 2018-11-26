The family team at Fuller Watson BrandSource Home Furnishings in Maple Ridge invite you drop by to learn how shopping local can work for you.

5 reasons shopping locally in Maple Ridge makes sense – and cents!

Custom furniture and brand-name appliances a specialty for longtime Valley merchant

What does shopping local mean to you?

Does it extend only to your groceries or other perishables, or do you shop close to home when you’re looking for bigger-ticket items such as furniture and appliances? If you’re like a growing number of people in the Fraser Valley, you may have already found that sticking close to home can pay off.

Just ask Dave Fuller at Fuller Watson Brand Source Home Furnishings in Maple Ridge. He’s one of many generations of family members over the past 90-plus years who have helped this store remain a part of the retail landscape here. Along the way they’ve developed a solid reputation for giving people what they need at prices that match or better those at the big city stores.

Here’s why shopping locally for your home decor items makes sense:

1. Less headaches in redesigning rooms. With two non-commission design experts on staff who can advise on significant home decor alterations, making big changes to your living space on a budget is a breeze. Bring in a photo of the room you’d like to convert and Fuller Watson experts will help you leave the stress behind. “We will even do a home consultation if needed,” Fuller adds.

2. More options to choose from. ‘Local’ doesn’t mean limited when it comes to choice. Browse their sofas, loveseats and sectionals, then choose custom colours and fabrics, a specialty at Fuller Watson. Likewise for kitchen appliances. Combining a wide variety of choices with competitive prices creates a win-win for shoppers, Fuller notes.

3. Servicing can be as simple as one phone call. Having a service technician on staff with many years of experience can help ease the stress if your appliance purchased at Fuller Watson runs into problems. Call 604-463-4168.

4. Better pricing throughout the year. Fall and winter can be a great time to buy, with many manufacturers more aggressive on pricing. The deeper discounts they offer dealers are passed on to consumers.

5. Finding that perfect accent piece can be easier. With their longstanding relationships from an array of B.C. and Canadian manufacturers, established stores like Fuller Watson can can offer a exceptional selection of accent pieces like end tables, side chairs and coffee tables, in addition to larger items like sofas and bedroom suites.

*****

The owners, management and staff at Fuller Watson invite you to stop by their easily accessible location at 22390 Lougheed Hwy. They’re also a big part of the community, supporting such charities as the Rotary Duck Race and the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. You can follow the store on Facebook.

