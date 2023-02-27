6 fun-tastic reasons to visit the Ridge Meadows Home Show this May

From food trucks to Family Fest (+ lots for the home and garden) it’s all here!

Ridge Meadows Home Show is back at Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds this year from May 5 to May 7.

This year’s Ridge Meadows Home Show in Maple Ridge is the first FULL show since 2019 and all your favourites are back. From the Food Truck Festival to the Psychic Fair, this year’s Home Show on May 5 to 7 will be a crowd pleaser!

6 reasons to visit the Home Show this May:

1. More than 300 exhibitor booths – With 300+ booths showcasing everything you need to make your home and garden dreams a reality, the biggest challenge you’ll have is fitting it all in!

2. Family Fest – Face painting, acrobatics, craft activities and even a foam-azing monster foam party…this year’s Family Fest, presented by Haney Builders Supplies, will create some terrific memories for your kid-lets!

3. Food Truck Festival – This year’s food truck festival is rolling up to serve a virtually endless selection of delicious food! You can check back here closer to the date for the full details on which trucks will be in attendance.

4. Sample Room – Easily the most widely missed event during the past few years, the Sample Room will be back this year and offering a wide variety of free samples for you to enjoy!

5. Shooting Star Amusements – Shooting Star Amusements will be at the Home Show for all three days, full details and ticket prices will be released closer to the date.

6. Psychic Fair – Have some queries for the great, mystical beyond? Get your answers at the Psychic Fair!

Want to help make a difference at this year’s show? Ridge Meadows Home Show is seeking volunteers to help out at the big event – find more information on volunteering here and if you’re part of a sports group or other organization, you and your teammates could earn a donation from the home show by helping visitors find parking during the event – inquire about more details here.

Sponsored in part by Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, the Ridge Meadow Home Show offers something for the whole family.

“Envision Financial is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the Ridge Meadows Home Show once again. Supporting the community has always been at the heart of what Envision Financial is about. This event truly brings together local businesses, community members, and families, and we’re thrilled to be able to support it, right here in our backyard.” says Sherri Tongue, Branch Manager, Ridge Meadows Branch, Envision Financial.

Plan your visit:

The Ridge Meadows Home Show runs May 5 to 7 at Planet Ice, Maple Ridge Fairgrounds.

Friday, May 5, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for a single or $8 for a family.

May isn’t far off – mark your calendars and be sure to check back for more details at ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.

