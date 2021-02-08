Clockwise from left: Lottery spokesperson Erin Cebula; This year’s grandest Grand Prize home is a 5-bedroom, 6,200 sq. ft. Palace in Morgan Creek (South Surrey).

A Great Cause – with a Grand Prize

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery helps kids, with chance to win $2.8 million dream home package

This year’s Choices Lottery offers up 8 Grand Prize options (featuring homes across beautiful B.C. or $2.2 million tax-free cash), three Bonus draws, a gigantic Early Bird, and a 50/50 PLUS jackpot that’s already over $1.3 million.

But the biggest prize of all?

When you get your tickets, you’re supporting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation – and you’re helping kids shine.

All tickets purchased support research breakthroughs that will conquer childhood illnesses.

“During these uncertain times, the money raised through the Choices Lottery is more important than ever,” said Teri Nicholas, President and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “These funds go towards groundbreaking research and discovering new treatments for sick and injured children across B.C. and the Yukon.”

Every year, more than 96,000 kids visit BC Children’s Hospital for specialized paediatric care – and discoveries made here impact the lives of children in B.C. and around the world.

“These discoveries are so critical in our quest to conquer childhood illnesses, which still impact too many children in our province. Thank you to everyone who supports the Choices Lottery. You are helping us transform pediatric health care.”

WHAT CAN YOU WIN?

1 of 8 Grand Prize Choices – worth up to $2.8 million: Choose a home package in Morgan Creek or Grandview Heights… choose a Vancouver Island home package in downtown Victoria (Capital Park Residences in James Bay) or Courtenay (at Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community)… choose an Okanagan home at Vernon’s Infinity, or a home near the shores of Skaha Lake in Okanagan Falls… or live an exciting city life in Vancouver, at Pinnacle in False Creek, in the heart of the action among coffee shops, brew pubs, parks, with your own parking spot, and on downtown’s doorstep! Or, choose $2.2 million tax-free cash.

Take a Video Tour with Erin Cebula – of the 2021 South Surrey Dream Home in Morgan Creek, by Red Tree Creative Homes:

Bonus Draws: Order early to get in the $34,000 February Family Draw (Deadline: Midnight, February 19, 2021), and the $37,000 Spring Bonus Draw (Deadline: Midnight, March 5, 2021). (Anyone who ordered their tickets before Friday, February 5 was entered into the $31,000 Appreciation Reward Draw.)

51 Early Bird Draws: $350,000 worth of prizes! Order now to win your choice from some terrific prize packages – including a $250,000 cash prize.

50/50 PLUS: Last year’s jackpot reached $1,628,115… and this year’s could be even bigger.

Daily Cash PLUS: $345,000 in extra cash prizes. 101 days of winning. 102 winners.

You can order your Choices Lottery tickets at bcchildren.com – but tickets are selling fast!

Tickets start at 3 for $100, 6 for $175, 9 for $250, and 20 for $500.

Most Read