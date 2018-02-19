Don’t miss the Vancouver debut of the Team Hot Wheels truck!

Action-packed Monster Jam returns to Vancouver this March

Pit Party pre-show fun and audience-picked favourites add to monster truck experience

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable! Monster Jam, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, returns to Vancouver.

A bigger, faster and louder experience than ever before, the infamous 12,000-pound trucks are ready to battle it out in the ultimate event of speed, racing, stunts and demolition for another season of high-octane weekend events at the PNE’s Pacific Coliseum from Friday, March 2 to Sunday, March 4.

This year’s exciting truck lineup features Monster Jam super-truck icons and World Finals Champions Grave Digger, MAX-D (driven by 11-time champ Tom Meents) and El Toro Loco, plus the Vancouver debut appearance of the Team Hot Wheels truck and the youngest-ever female driver, 20-year-old Rosalee Ramer, driving Wild Flower.

Monster Jam takes centre stage in the world’s most iconic venues, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit. Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track.

New in 2018, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early on Saturday to enjoy the Monster Jam Pit Party pre-show experience – which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favourite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs and photos.

Monster Jam will be returning to the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver from March 2 to 4. Tickets are now available to purchase online at Ticketleader.ca or charge by phone at 604-252-3700.

 

